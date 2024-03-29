Hatters winger urges Luton to 'hurt' relegation rivals by picking up 'unexpected' points at Spurs and Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton winger Andros Townsend has urged his side to do all they can to pick up some ‘unexpected’ points in their next batch of away games to ‘hurt’ the teams around them in the fight to stay in the Premier League this season.

The Hatters won’t find it easy at all, as they return from the international break at top four chasers Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Ange Postecoglou’s side having won 10 out of 14 matches on home soil this term. Town then head to leaders Arsenal on Wednesday evening, the Gunners scoring a remarkable 70 goals already, while hosting AFC Bournemouth the following weekend.

After that, it’s a trip to champions Manchester City, who haven’t lost in front of their own fans so far, before a run-in that appears easier on paper at least, Town hosting Brentford, Everton and Fulham, also going to Wolves and West Ham as well. Rather than focus on the final five games though, speaking to the BBC’s Monday Night Club, Townsend said: “I’ve been in relegation battles pretty much my whole senior career and it’s the ones where you pick up points that are unexpected.

Andros Townsend lets fly with an effort against Manchester City recently - pic: Liam Smith

"Say we go on Saturday and get a point against Spurs or beat Spurs, your rivals, it hurts them more as they’re expecting us to lose. To see us get a point, or three points, really hurts them. So for me, you can’t just give up on those games and focus on the more important ones, as it has a psychological effect when you take points off the top teams.”

Luton can thankfully head to north London with their spirits intact following Luke Berry’s late equaliser earning them a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest ahead of the fortnight off. Picking up a point having let a 3-0 lead slip at AFC Bournemouth to lose 4-3 a few days earlier was absolutely critical for Townsend, who continued: “Imagine going into the international break off the back of conceding a three-nil lead and then losing one-nil in a six pointer, the morale would have been in the ground.

"So for Luke Berry to pop up and get us a point and keep us, we thought within three points of Forest, and then on Monday to go outside of the relegation zone, I feel like it’s really rejuvenated us. It’s really given us an even greater sense of we can pull off what people were calling the impossible at the start of the season.”

