Hatters youngster announces his exit from Kenilworth Road
Young forward leaves Luton
Luton youngster Tra Lucas has announced on social media he has left the Hatters.
The 19-year-old forward joined the club as an U16 having been playing for Dunstable Town and after featuring in the various age-groups, was awarded his first professional contract in July 2021, despite almost a year out with injury.
Part of the Development squad this term, Lucas scored in the recent 9-0 win over Academy23 last month, but has now revealed that his stint at Kenilworth Road is over.
Writing on Instagram, he said “My time at @ltfc_official has came to an end I just wanted to thank the club for the opportunity that they gave me through out the years on giving me a scholarship and a professional contract.
"All the coaches have been a pleasure to work with and I have created so many friendships through Luton Town.
"I also wanted to thanks the boys in the changing room for being unbelievable team mates on and off the pitch and good luck to them and Luton for the future.”