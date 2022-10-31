Tra Lucas has left Kenilworth Road

Luton youngster Tra Lucas has announced on social media he has left the Hatters.

The 19-year-old forward joined the club as an U16 having been playing for Dunstable Town and after featuring in the various age-groups, was awarded his first professional contract in July 2021, despite almost a year out with injury.

Part of the Development squad this term, Lucas scored in the recent 9-0 win over Academy23 last month, but has now revealed that his stint at Kenilworth Road is over.

Writing on Instagram, he said “My time at @ltfc_official has came to an end I just wanted to thank the club for the opportunity that they gave me through out the years on giving me a scholarship and a professional contract.

"All the coaches have been a pleasure to work with and I have created so many friendships through Luton Town.