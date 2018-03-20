Hatters youngster called up by Ireland U18s

Luton Town youngster Jack James has been called up to the Republic of Ireland U18s squad for their the upcoming international friendlies against Romania.

The teenager, who made his first team debut for the Hatters this season as a second half substitute during their Checkatrade Trophy group stage clash against Spurs U21s back in August, has been on loan at Hitchin Town recently.

He has now been selected by head coach Jim Crawford in a 19-man squad, with the boss saying: “It opens the door for players to show what they can do.

“It’s going to be a real challenge for the players against Romania. They are a very good nation at this age group, with players playing for the likes of Ajax and Real Madrid.”

Home Farm FC in Dublin will host the two games against on Sunday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 27.

James becomes the fourth Town player called up by their country this week as Flynn Downes (England U19), Luke Gambin (Malta) and Tiernan Parker, (Northern Ireland U18s) are all away on international duty.

Squad

Goalkeepers: George McMahon (Rotherham United), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Ryan Burke (Birmingham City), James Clarke (Burnley), Jack James (Luton Town), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Joe Redmond (Birmingham City)

Midfielders: Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Collins (Everton), Rory Doyle (Cork City), Richard O’Farrell (St Patrick’s Athletic), Zak O’Neill (Cabinteely), Conor Tee (Leicester City)

Forwards: Thomas Caffrey (Celtic), Cieran Dunne (Falkirk), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), JJ Kayode (Rotherham United), Glen McAuley (Liverpool), Cian Murphy (Cork City)