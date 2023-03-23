Hatters youngster called up for Wales U21s squad to face Scotland U21s
Taylor to travel to Spain to face Tartan Army
Luton striker Joe Taylor is in the Wales U21 squad for their international challenge match against Scotland U21s to be held in Spain on Sunday.
The 20-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day, with two substitute outings to his name so far, has one U21 cap to his name already, that in a 2-0 friendly defeat against Austria U21s in September 20209.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He has been named in Matty Jones’ 24-man squad for the match which takes place at 12pm GMT at the Pinatar Arena and is being shown live on the Football Association of Wales’ recently-launched online streaming platform.
Full squad: Ed Beach (Chelsea), Ben Hughes (Swansea City), Ronnie Hollingshead (West Brom), Ollie Denham (Cardiff City), Ed Turns (Brighton), Joe Low (Bristol City), Matt Baker (Stoke City), Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers), Zac Ashworth (West Brom), Owen Beck (Liverpool), Fin Stevens (Brentford), Eli King (Cardiff City), Owen Hesketh (Wolves), Joel Cotterill (Swansea City), Charlie Savage (Manchester United), Oli Hammond (Nottingham Forest), Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Cameron Congreve (Swansea City), Pat Jones (Huddersfield Town), Joe Taylor (Luton Town), Josh Farrell (CF Villanovense), Thomas Hill (Liverpool), Ben Lloyd (Swansea City).