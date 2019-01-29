Hatters youngster Famewo linked with Norwich move

Town defender Akin Famewo has been linked with a move to Championship side Norwich City.

The 20-year-old. was sent on a season long loan deal to Grimsby Town in the summer, but has made just 12 appearances in that time, his last start coming in the 2-0 home defeat to Macclesfield on January 12.

Mariners boss Michael Jolley admitted that Famewo, who has played 13 times, for the Hatters since coming through the academy, maybe returning to Kenilworth Road, telling the club's official website recently: "There’s a process in the works at the moment which may result in Akin Famewo leaving the club and being recalled by Luton Town.

"Nothing concrete yet but there’s a chance this may happen."

The Canaries were reportedly interested in Famewo last term, with speculation now arising they will come back in for the talented youngster.

Norwich, who are currently second in the Championship, have two former Luton teenagers in their ranks already, with Max Aarons heading to Carrow Road after spending five years with the Hatters as a youngster, while former U18s defender Ciaran Jones joined the Canaries U23 squad in the summer.