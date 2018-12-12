Hatters youngster happy for a loan move to continue his development

Luton youngster Arthur Read would be open to a loan move in a bid to boost his chances of making a breakthrough into the first team at Kenilworth Road.

The 19-year-old was a big part of the Checkatrade Trophy team this term, making his full debut for the Town and starting all four matches.

He scored his first goal for the club during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Southend, but with the club bowing out on penalties, Read knows his chances might be limited, with the club going for promotion in League One.

When asked if he felt a loan move might be worthwhile for his development, Read said: “Yes, just to get weekly games, so if I’m available for a loan we’ll just have to wait and see, but it would be good to get regular game time.

“Just for my physicality, to keep getting stronger and developing my defensive and attacking side of the game would be massive.”

After breaking through in the 2016-17 campaign, when he signed a three year deal, Read has been far more involved with the first team this term.

He figured in all the pre-season matches, while alongside his Checkatrade Trophy appearances, was on the bench for a League One match at Blackpool back in September.

Read continued: “This season has been a massive learning curve so far.

“I didn’t know what to expect at the start of the season, but I was really happy I was involved in all the pre-season games and then the Checkatrade as well.

“All these kind of high level games have helped me a lot.

“They were crucial for me to keep developing instead of just 23s games, so they are really important for me.

“It is disappointing (going out of the Trophy), but hopefully I can keep doing well in training and maybe get a chance in the league or just see where it takes me.”

Read credits manager Nathan Jones as one of the main reasons for his clear improvement this term too, saying: “He’s helped me a lot, he just always gives me instructions, more defensively at the moment.

“I feel like I’m good going forward and being creative, but he just tells me ‘work on second balls and heading as well,’ that’s what he keeps saying, but he’s helped me a lot over this season so far.”

It’s not just Jones who has played a part though, as Read thanked club captain Alan Sheehan for his words of wisdom too.

He said: “He’s helped me out since I was a scholar really. He’s always been there for me, helped me out throughout my whole time, so I’m grateful for him.”

Having seen James Justin come through the ranks and become a first team regular, with Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fleetwood his 87th outing for the club, Read would love to emulate his fellow academy graduate.

He said: “Of course, he’s done so well to get through, get his chance and take it.

“I’m just trying to do the same, hopefully I get a chance and hopefully I can do what he does now.

“There’s a few really talented players coming through like Pecky (Jake Peck) and Connor (Tomlinson) and even Jack James, so hopefully they can keep progressing and get chances as well.”

Being a homegrown player, who joined the club as an U9, Read praised the club’s fans for their support on Wednesday too, adding: “Even when I went off when I had cramp, they were all clapping, so that meant a lot, it was a massive boost.

“My confidence is high at the moment, I feel like I can try anything.”