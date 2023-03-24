News you can trust since 1891
Hatters youngster heads on loan to Eagles after signing his first professional development deal with Luton

Defender pens contract at Kenilworth Road

By Mike Simmonds
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:37 GMT- 1 min read

Luton youngster Ben Tompkins has signed his first professional development contract with the Hatters and been loaned to Southern League Premier Central side Bedford Town until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old former Barnet youngster has been a big part of the Development squad this term, helping Town win the Beds Senior Cup this week with a 6-2 victory over Biggleswade FC at Kenilworth Road.

On penning his deal, Tompkins tweeted: “Proud moment to sign my first professional contract.”

Meanwhile, the Hatters added: “Congratulations to @BenTompkins04_ on signing his first professional development contract with the Hatters!

"The 18-year-old has joined @BedfordTown until the end of the season for his first senior loan.

"Good luck, Ben!”

Tompkins joins an Eagles side who are struggling in the league this season, sitting in the relegation zone with seven games left.

Town youngster Ben Tompkins
He could be in line to make his debut at Alvechurch tomorrow.

