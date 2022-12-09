Daniel Idiakhoa puts pen to paper on his contract at Luton in the summer

Luton Town youngster Daniel Idiakhoa has joined Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town on a one-month youth loan.

The teenager moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer after being part of of the Newport Pagnell squad who won the FA Vase with a 3-0 victory over Littlehampton at Wembley last term, also having a spell with Northern Premier Division One Midlands side Corby and training at National League North Brackley as well.

He joined the Hatters’ Development squad along with Tobias Braney, Jayden Luker and U18s forward Joe Allen, as he will now spend the next few weeks at Top Field.

The Canaries tweeted: “We're pleased to announce the loan signing of Daniel Idiakhoa from @LutonTown ahead of the weekend.

“Daniel - a central midfielder - played for Newport Pagnell in their FA Vase winning season in 2021-22 & joined Luton in the summer.

“Welcome to Top Field!”

