Walters will join up with his country for September internationals

The 19-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer after leaving Arsenal, featuring in all four of the Hatters’ matches so far, has represented his country and U18s and U19s level, making his Elite League squad debut against Czechia in March, playing 77 minutes during a 3-1 victory. With Paul Nevin having taken interim charge of the Young Lions, he will lead the youngsters against Turkiye on Friday, September 6 (5pm BST) and then welcome Romania to Stockport County’s Edgeley Park stadium on Tuesday (7pm BST).