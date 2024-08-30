Hatters youngster is called up for England U20s Elite League squad
Luton Town defender Reuell Walters has been named in the England U20 squad for the September Elite League internationals against Turkiye and Romania.
The 19-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer after leaving Arsenal, featuring in all four of the Hatters’ matches so far, has represented his country and U18s and U19s level, making his Elite League squad debut against Czechia in March, playing 77 minutes during a 3-1 victory. With Paul Nevin having taken interim charge of the Young Lions, he will lead the youngsters against Turkiye on Friday, September 6 (5pm BST) and then welcome Romania to Stockport County’s Edgeley Park stadium on Tuesday (7pm BST).
Full squad, Goalkeepers: Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion), Luca Gunter (Tottenham Hotspur), Tommy Simkin (Walsall, on loan from Stoke City). Defenders: Max Alleyne (Manchester City), Ryan Andrews (Watford), Kaelan Casey (West Ham United), Luke Chambers (Wigan Athletic, loan from Liverpool), Ben Chrisene (Norwich City), Ben Nelson (Leicester City), Ashley Phillips (Stoke City, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Reuell Walters (Luton Town)
Midfielders: Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Sammy Braybrooke (Dundee, loan from Leicester City), Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur), Darko Gyabi (Plymouth Argyle, loan from Leeds United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City). Forwards: William Alves (Leicester City), Dominic Ballard (Blackpool, loan from Southampton), Romain Esse (Millwall), Emre Tezgel (Stoke City), Omari Kellyman (Chelsea), Dane Scarlett (Oxford United, loan from Tottenham Hotspur).
