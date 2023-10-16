Hatters youngster Johnson wins second England U18s cap in Morocco victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town youngster Joe Johnson came off the bench as England U18s picked up a 1-0 victory over Morocco U18s in Marbella on Saturday.

The teenager, who had started the 1-1 draw against Belgium on Wednesday, was among the substitutes for the contest at the Marbella Football Centre, as head coach Ryan Garry made 10 changes to his side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Young Lions made a quick start to the match, moving in front after just 10 minutes, Newcastle United’s Anthony Munda crossing for Southampton's Samuel Amo-Ameyaw to find the net at the near post.

Town teenager Joe Johnson - pic: Liam Smith

After the break, Garry made a host of changes which included Johnson winning his second cap when replacing another Southampton player in Jayden Meghoma for the final 20 minutes.

England’s final game sees them face Korea Republic tomorrow at 4.30pm BST.

England U18s: Elyh Harrison, Triston Rowe, Jayden Meghoma (Joe Johnson 71), Finley McAllister (Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny 74), Zach Abbott, Lakyle Samuel (Harrison Murray Campbell 46), Justin Oboavwoduo (Joel Ndala 60), Anthony Munda (Chris Rigg 23), Jayden Danns), Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Tom King 60), Tom Watson (Matthew Warhurst 60).