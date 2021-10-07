Hatters youngster joins Waders on loan
Midfielder Stevens heads to the Carlsberg Stadium
Luton youngster Ben Stevens has joined Southern League Premier Central side Biggleswade Town on a work experience deal until January.
The midfielder joined Town as an U8 when he was scouted at a tournament in Baldock playing for Shefford Saints.
He is now in the final year of his scholarship and moved to the Waders last weekend, where he was an unused substitute in the 1-0 league defeat at Coalville Town, before starting the Southern League Challenge Cup fixture against Bedford Town in midweek, which they lost on penalties.
Stevens is now hoping to be involved when Barwell visit the Carlsberg Stadium this weekend.