Hatters youngster McJannet called up to Ireland U19 squad for Sweden friendlies

Luton Town youngster Ed McJannet has been named in the Republic of Ireland U19s squad for their friendly double-header against Sweden in Marbella this week.

The teenager, who has already captained his country’s U18s recently, is part of a 23-man travelling party for the matches which act as preparation for the UEFA U19 European qualifier in Bulgaria next month.

Ireland face Sweden on Friday and again next Monday, as manager Tom Mohan said: “The squad we’ve selected is a culmination of hard work from our MU19s staff and FAI scouts in Ireland and the UK who have covered numerous games.

“It has allowed us to monitor and assess a large group of players during assessment days and training camps in Ireland and England prior to selecting the squad for these friendly games against Sweden.

“It's so good to finally have clarity that games can go ahead. We're delighted to have a squad together again after preparing for such a long time and no doubt Sweden will be a tough opponent.

“They are a strong, well organised side with quality attacking players which will provide a test for us and that's what we want.

“I’m sure there will be a good edge to the games as players will be fighting for places for the European qualifiers."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Arlo Doherty (Leicester City), Dan Rose (Schalke 04)

Defenders: James Abankwah (St Patrick’s Athletic), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Val Adedokun (Brentford), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Jevon Mills (Hull City), Josh Seary (Preston North End)

Midfielders: John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa (Getafe), Kian Corbally (St Patrick’s Athletic), Evan Caffrey (UCD), Oisin Gallagher (Lincoln City), Ben McCormack (St Patrick’s Athletic), Ed McJannet (Luton Town), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic)