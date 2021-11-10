Hatters youngster McJannet starts as Ireland U19s hold on in Euro qualifier despite late Montenegro fight back
Town midfielder gets 90 minutes in Bulgaria
Luton youngster Ed McJannet started for the Republic of Ireland U19s as they beat Montenegro 3-2 in their Euro U19 Championships qualifier held in Bulgaria this afternoon.
The teenager was part of an Irish side who went 1-0 up on 52 minutes through Sinclair Armstrong, as Johnny Kenny added a second four minutes later.
Armstrong struck again to make it 3-0 with 13 minutes to go, but Montenegro then caused a late scare in stoppage time when Sam Curtis put though his own goal and Jovan Dasic also found the net, but Tom Mohan's side held on.
McJannet will be hoping to keep his place against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday as Ireland also take on Bulgaria next week.