Hatters youngster McJannet starts for Ireland U19s but Aston Villa midfielder's brace seals Euro qualifier win for England U19s

Ed McJannet on the ball for the Ireland U19s on Wednesday night

Town youngster Ed McJannet played 90 minutes for the Republic of Ireland U19s as they were beaten 3-1 by England U19s in their UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifier at the Banks's Stadium in Walsall on Wednesday night.

The hosts went ahead when Chelsea midfielder Harvey Vale crossed for Spurs attacker Dane Scarlett to head into the top corner on just five minutes.

Ireland replied strongly, Johnny Kenny hitting the post, before they were level on 38 minutes, Bosun Lawal and Cian Hayes combining for James Abankwah, who found the net.

However, England were back in front just before the break as Carney Chuckwuemeka slid the ball past Dan Rose at the second attempt to make it 2-1.

The Aston Villa midfielder had his second of the night early in the second period, but Tom Mohan's side fought back well, Ollie O'Neill and Abankwah just missing the target, while Sean Roughan had an effort blocked.

Rose made a fantastic save from Aaron Ramsey, as Evan Caffrey saw his attempt at a consolation repelled as next up for the U19s team is Portugal U19s on Saturday at St. George's Park.

They also face Armenia U19s at the same venue on Tuesday night.

England: Cox, Norton-Cuffy (Oyegoke 77), Quansah, Edwards, Doyle (Humphreys 66), Chuckwuemeka, Iroegbunam (Simons 77), Devine (Edozie 66), Ramsey, Vale, Scarlett (Delap 66).