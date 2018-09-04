Hatters youngster named in Ireland U19 squad

Luton Town youngster Jack James has been named in the Republic of Ireland U19 squad for their upcoming friendlies against Wales.

The teenager, who was awarded his first professional contract in May, has already represented his country, featuring for the U18s last term.

Head Coach Tom Mohan told the FAI website: “The U17 team were knocked out by European champions the Netherlands in England, while our U19s were knocked out in the Elite Round by eventual champions Portugal.

“Our players are competing at the high end of European football. It's an exciting group to work with."

With the 2019 UEFA European U19 Championship qualifying round in October, Mohan wants to have a look at some players before naming his squad, adding: “You want to win matches, but if you get good performances there is a good chance you will get the right results.”

Ireland's first game takes place in Longford on Sunday, with the second match in Galway two days later.

Full squad, goalkeepers: Brian Maher (St. Patrick's Athletic), George McMahon (Burnley).

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Tom Gaston (Girondins de Bordeaux), Jack James (Luton Town), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Lee O'Connor (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jordan Doherty (Sheffield United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Ryan Johansson (Bayern Munich), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Jonathon Afolabi (Southampton), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers),Glen McAuley (Liverpool), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Will Smallbone (Southampton).