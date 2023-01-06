Town midfielder Casey Pettit

Luton youngster Casey Pettit is giving himself every chance of being involved in the Hatters first team according to boss Rob Edwards.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road as an U16 after spending time at West Ham United, has progressed through the academy and been impressive for the Development squad for the last few seasons.

He made it into the matchday squad under previous manager Nathan Jones, and has remained there since Edwards took over, named on the bench for the 2-1 win at Huddersfield on New Year’s Day.

With Luton up against Wigan in the FA Cup this weekend and Edwards admitting he may make a few changes to his starting line-up, there is a real possibility that Pettit will get his first taste of senior action at some stage on Saturday.

Should it happen, he will be deserving of the opportunity too, as Edwards said: “Casey is a really young player who has a fantastic personality first and foremost.

"Great lad, he’s someone that can play in a number of positions, he can be a bit more of a holding midfield player which is probably his best position.

"He can also, and he has played for the Under 21s, at the back as well at times this season, probably more out of necessity rather than that being his best position.

"He’s someone that can play in a number of different positions, he can handle the ball, he’s very calm with the ball.

"He’s got a great range of passing on him and he’s someone that has got a fantastic attitude to work.

"He’s been doing well in training but like all young players they have to deserve that opportunity as well and really warrant it.

"He’s got to keep fighting to get that chance and he’s certainly going about it in the right way at the moment.”

With Town sending out a number of their Development squad on loan in recent weeks, Tobias Braney going to Chesham United, with Tyrelle Newton and Josh Allen heading to Cheshunt and Cray Wanderers respectively, then whether a similar move is the right thing for Pettit, who did have a spell at Lewes last term, Edwards added: “I think for every individual, we need to look at case by case.

"There are times you think they are getting what they need from the training and this is the best thing they need at the moment and there is a stage where you think they need more than just training now, they need to get the game-time and men’s football as well.

"It’s something we will make sure we do get right for Casey because we can’t be all about the club and not get the right thing for that individual.

