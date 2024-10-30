Winger heads to National League South side

Luton Town youngster Joshua Phillips has joined National League South side Bath City on a month’s loan.

The winger, who was formerly on the books of Fulham, signed for the Hatters in the summer of 2023 following a successful trial, as he has been featuring for the U21s and Development squad since arriving. Having completed his move, he was named on the bench for the Romans during their 2-0 defeat against Worthing at Twerton Park last night, getting his debut in the second half.

With 69 minutes gone, Phillips came on for Scott Wilson, only to see the visitors take the lead through Joe Cook with 10 minutes left. The Rebels then secured the points in stoppage time, Harrison Smith on target, as Bath are now 20th in the table, five points above fourth bottom St Albans City. They aren’t in action on Saturday, as they travel to Slough Town next Tuesday and host Weston Super Mare the following weekend.

A statement on the Bath website said: “We are pleased to welcome Joshua Phillips to Twerton Park. The 19-year old joins us on a month’s loan deal from Luton Town. We hope Josh enjoys his time with the Romans.”