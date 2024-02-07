Hatters youngster scores a stunning first ever senior goal as Woking beat Oxford City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton youngster Jayden Luker scored a stunning first ever goal in senior football when he was on target for Working in their National League clash against Oxford City on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old had moved to the Cards back in January, making his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Chesterfield, before beginning the 1-0 victory at Oldham Athletic, plus the 1-0 home defeat to Boreham Wood on Saturday. He started a third match when up against the basement side in midweek at Kingfield Stadium, as with 38 minutes, he received the ball just outside the box and with his left foot, arrowed a brilliant shot into the top corner to put the hosts ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was added to in the second period by Lewis Walker’s penalty, as Luker almost set up a third, Ricky Korboa unable to turn in his cross, but Woking held on for a first home league win since August as they are now fifth from bottom, one point above the relegation zone. Cards chief Michael Doyle told the club's official website: “It was a great goal. He’s got that composure and I think anyone that’s watched the Oldham game, Chesterfield on Saturday he was quiet, they doubled up on him and he took himself out of the game, he’s learning his trade, he’s 18 years of age, but a great finish.