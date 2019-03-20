Hatters youngster starts as Ireland U19s crush Romania U19s

Luton teenager Jack James was in the starting line-up as Republic of Ireland U19s hammered Romania U19s in their UEFA European U19 Championships Elite round qualifier this morning.

The youngsters were 2-0 up inside the opening 15 minutes of their match out in Krasnodar, Russia, with Southampton duo Jonathan Afolabi and Will Smallbone on target.

They then ran riot in the second period, with the Saints' pair doubling their tallies, while an own goal completed the victory.

Ireland U19s now face Azerbaijan U19s on Saturday and Russia next Tuesday.

The seven group winners in the Elite Round will qualify to join hosts Armenia in the finals, which will be played from July 14-27.

Ireland: Brian Maher, Andy Lyons, Kameron Ledwidge, Jack James, Oisin McEntee, Aarron Bolger, Ali Reghba, Jason Knight, Jonathan Afolabi, Will Smallbone, Will Ferry.