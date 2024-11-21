Hatters youngsters to host either Blackpool or Crewe in FA Youth Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tangerines go up against Railwaymen this evening

​​Luton Town U18s have been drawn at home to either Crewe Alexandra or Blackpool in their FA Youth Cup third round clash.

The tie is due to take place next month, as the Hatters will find out their opponents when they go head-to-head in the second round at the Railwaymen’s Mornflake Stadium this evening. Town’s teenagers also host Mansfield in the Premier Division League Cup on Saturday afternoon at The Brache, kick-off at 1pm.

Young duo ​Oli Lynch and Sam Anderson were on target as Luton’s U21s lost 4-2 against Peterborough United in a friendly clash last week. Lead coach ​Alex Lawless said: "It was a great opportunity for some younger players to stake their claim for a chance in the next Premier League Cup game against Burnley. Despite stealing the ball up high on numerous occasions, we were unable to finish, while Peterborough were ruthless and clinical and we found ourselves 3-0 down inside 25 minutes.

Luton's FA Youth Cup opponents will be decided this evening - pic: Liam Smith

"The introduction of Oli Lynch, Sam Anderson and Matthew Takawira added some extra bodies to the attack and a strong, front-footed second half performance meant it was a very good learning experience." Luton travel to Burnley for their next Premier League Cup clash tomorrow evening.

​Luton Town U17s produced a battling performance only to be beaten 1-0 by Arsenal U17s in their U17 AFCA Cup contest at The Brache last week. ​Joe Deeney’s youngsters, who had lost out 2-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in their opening game of the Arsenal FC Academy tournament last month, started the game brightly, going close inside the opening 60 seconds through Harry Fox’s header from Lloyd Asamoah Jnr’s right-wing cross that was well saved by the Gunners keeper.

Town kept on pressing, restricting the Category One visitors to very little, but the final ball was the only thing missing. Arsenal had a good opportunity to open the scoring on the half-hour mark when Luton keeper Charlie Booth parried a free-kick, but the rebound was blazed over, as the Hatters stopper then made another terrific stop just before the break.

The second period saw few clear-cut chances for either side, but on 56 minutes, the Gunners scored what proved to be the winner, when a low cross deflected into the net off a Hatters defender. Speaking to the club’s official website, Deeney said: “It was a real gut punch for the players because of all their hard work. You’ve then got to change slightly in terms of your game plan, but fair play to the lads, they were excellent.

"We were front-footed and for large periods it was attack v defence, we had them locked in. We just kept going and going, we put them under real pressure, we had loads of balls into their box, but due to some really good defending, we couldn’t find the equaliser. Fair credit to the lads, I was really pleased with the attitude and the performance.

"We just lacked a bit of quality in the final moments, but we kept going right to the death and that’s all you can ever ask for, so loads of good positive lessons learned. Arsenal are a top Cat One team, they’ve got good players, and we more than matched them. I hope it will hold us in good stead for the remainder of the season, because that’s two really positive performances against two of the top clubs in the country in Tottenham and Arsenal.”

The U17s did run out 4-1 winners over QPR in their latest AFCA Cup contest on Tuesday evening. Ed-Okungbowa netted twice, while Benedict Benagar and Christian Chigozie were also on target. Hatters: Booth, Roberts-Edema, Benagr, Knote-Reed, Chigozie, Kwame Anson, Harvey,vPassley-James, Ed-Okungbowa, Odegah, Shepherd. Subs: Hockey, Barnes, Evans, El Gourja.