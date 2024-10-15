Hayrettin insists arrival of Luton keeper has been a 'massive factor' in Dulwich Hamlet's results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stopper keeps his third straight clean sheet during Hastings win

Dulwich Hamlet manager Hakan Hayrettin highlighted the arrival of on-loan Luton goalkeeper Jameson Horlick as a ‘massive factor’ in the club’s unbeaten run in October.

The 21-year-old, who has been on the bench for the Hatters in their Championship trip to Preston North End earlier this season, joined young Town attacker Oli Lynch at the Isthmian Premier League side on loan late last month. After a 4-1 defeat to Bowers & Pitsea on his debut, Horlick has kept three straight clean sheets since then, with a 1-0 success at Dartford followed up by a goalless draw with Chichester City and a 3-0 triumph over Hastings United at Champion Hill on Saturday.

Discussing his impact with the club’s official website, Hayrettin, who was part of the Luton coaching team when Town won promotion back to the Football League in 2014, said of the stopper, who had a successful spell with Southern League Premier South side Dorchester Town last term: “I think Jameson since he's been here has been a massive factor in our results.

Luton keeper Jameson Horlick - pic: Luton Town FC

"I worked at Luton for four years, I was a first team coach there and we had an unbelievable time. My connections there are strong and when I needed a favour I called up on it and with Oli they’ve both been exemplary, they’ve both been fantastic. He (Horlick) has made some unbelievable saves in the last three or four games and if I can keep him as long as possible I will, he's been brilliant.”

Both Horlick and Lynch started as Hamlet earned a fifth triumph of the season at the weekend to climb to fifth in the table. In front of an impressive crowd of 3,334, Lynch had shouts for a penalty turned down midway through the first half when he was challenged by Louis Rogers inside the area. He was then inches away from intercepting a backpass, before playing a huge role in the opening goal, picking the ball up inside his own half, turning and motoring away to find Luke Wanadio, who was able to slide his attempt past the advancing keeper.

Horlick was called on to keep his side ahead with a save at the second attempt from Kian Moynes’ 25-yard drive, as Wanadio then scored before the break to make it 2-0. Lynch went close to his first goal for Hamlet, just unable to convert Ryley Scott's cross, also seeing his header thump against the post afterwards. The striker made way on 77 minutes, before Danny Mills made it 3-0 from close range late on to seal an excellent win.

» Town midfielder Jayden Luker was named on the bench as Grimsby Town won 2-1 at Salford City in League Two. The 19-year-old, who didn’t come on, has only just recovered from an injury which has hampered his spell at Blundell Park, finally making his Mariners debut in Tuesday night's Football League Trophy 2-1 defeat to Lincoln City in which played the first half.