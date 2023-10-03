Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton suffered a bitterly cruel defeat to Burnley this evening as their hunt for a first home win in the Premier League continues.

It had looked like the Hatters had done enough to grab a point, or even push for all three, as a barnstorming second half display saw Elijah Adebayo equalise Lyle Foster's goal on the stroke of half time with six minutes to go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, just 65 seconds later and they were behind once more, Clarets sub Jacob Bruun Larsen curling a stunning strike into the top corner to immediately suck the life out of what was an almost fever-pitch Kenilworth Road crowd.

Town striker Carlton Morris looks to win the ball back against Burnley - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

With the players having given their all to get back on level terms, they were unable to rouse themselves for one last push, as Town's two game unbeaten league run was ended in gut-wrenching fashion.

Boss Rob Edwards made one change from the team who beat Everton 2-1 at the weekend, Teden Mengi in for his full Premier League debut with Reece Burke dropping to the bench.

Town almost made a dream start from the kick-off, as the Clarets went back to keeper James Trafford who was way outside of his box and immediately converged on by the onrushing Chiedozie Ogbene and Carlton Morris, who blocked his clearance which fortunately for the England U21 international flew wide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A game of few chances in the opening 15 minutes saw both sides try to change that from range, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and the visitors' top scorer Lyle Foster both wide.

For the second game running, Town were forced into a defensive reshuffle early on when the ever-present Amari'i Bell went down with an injury and had to be replaced by Burke.

Luton stopper Thomas Kaminkski was called into a fine reaction stop from Zeki Amdouni's close range header, tipping it over the bar, as the second set-piece was volleyed waywardly over by Josh Cullen.

The Clarets then started to dominate proceedings, skipper Josh Brownhill taking aim from 25 yards, his drive whistling over the top, before Zeki Amdouni nutmegged Mengi to set up a shooting opportunity, only to snatch at it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town began to wake up after the half hour, Issa Kabore's cross met by Chiedozie Ogbene who couldn't direct his header the right side of the post, while neither could Jacob Brown moments later from Alfie Doughty's penetrating delivery.

Still the Clarets tried from distance, Luca Koleosho's spectacular attempt never likely to come back in time.

Vincent Kompany's side were beginning to get some real joy with their incisive passing out by keeper Trafford though, as they picked through Town's press and started to get into some dangerous pockets of space.

From one such move they took the lead in injury time at the end of the half, Sander Berge having the freedom of the pitch to slide through Foster, who having got the better of Lockyer, classily found the bottom corner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the break, Kaminski, who was quick to get some stick from the visiting fans due to his Blackburn history, saved low down from Koleosho.

Town did start to try and knock their opponents out of their stride as Doughty's fearsome corner was headed narrowly over by Morris, another Kabore delivery seeing Ogbene get underneath his effort at the far post.

With Adebayo replacing the erratic Kabore, Luton started to believe they could get something, Mengi's airkick falling to Mpanzu who dinked over a cross that saw Brown head goalwards, Cullen back to clear from just ahead of the line.

With the crowd now fully engaged it was a different game, the Hatters finally winning the ball back up high and stopping Burnley from conducting affairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tahith Chong also came on, as Luton hemmed their opponents in, Morris going over in the area after being clipped by Jordan Beyer, nothing doing, with replays showing referee Peter Bankes might well have been sent over to the VAR screens to check it.

Luton's corners were causing havoc as Town frantically searched for a leveller, Morris should have done better than heading behind when meeting a Doughty delivery with 20 minutes left.

Adebayo couldn't quite meet Mpanzu's wonderful left wing cross before an opposing defender, as Luton set up what was expected to be grandstand finish when Chong's dink into the area was met by Burke's downward header, Adebayo turning clinically to slot into the bottom corner.

With Kenilworth Road still yet to settle from their outpouring of joy, Town were hit by a sucker punch pretty much from the restart, and it was some sucker punch Bruun Larsen cutting in from the right and curling a peach of a strike beyond Kaminski to put the Clarets in front once more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Luton had seven minutes of stoppage time, gifted to them by the Clarets' long-running timewasting tactics, their mojo had gone, and when Lockyer's header dropped behind, it was game over.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore (Elijah Adebayo 62), Teden Mengi, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari’i Bell (Reece Burke 21), Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jacob Brown (Tahith Chong 69), Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Ryan Giles, Joe Johnson.

Clarets: James Trafford, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Beyer, Josh Brownhill (C), Connor Roberts. Sander Berge, Lyle Foster (Jay Rodriguez 80), Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni (Aaron Ramsy 74, Hannes Delcroix 90), Ameen Al Dakhil, Luca Koleosho (Jacob Bruun Larsen 75).

Subs not used: Arijanet Muric, Jack Cork, Vitinho, Mike Ndayishimiye, Wilson Odobert.

Referee: Peter Bankes.