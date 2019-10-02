Here's how Luton Town rank among the DIRTIEST sides in Championship so far this season

Here's how Luton Town fare in the second tier's official 'fair play' table so far in the 2019/20 Championship campaign, ranked from the worst to the best overall team discipline. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how the Hatters rank among the dirtiest sides in the second tier...

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 110 Disciplinary points Yellow cards: 25. Red cards: 1. Worst offender: Sam Hutchinson

2. Wigan Athletic - 106 Disciplinary points Yellow cards: 21. Red cards: 1. Worst offender: Sam Morsy

3. Barnsley - 96 Disciplinary points Yellow cards: 21. Red cards: 1. Worst offender: Mallik Wilks

4. QPR - 96 Disciplinary points Yellow cards: 21. Red cards: 1. Worst offender: Yoann Barbet

