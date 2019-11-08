Here's how Luton Town's side will look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020
The wait is (almost) over: Football Manager - the enormously popular management game, notorious for its highly-addictive nature and ability to single-handedly destroy blossoming relationships - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM 2020 now available to play.
For a bit of fun, we've simulated the game five seasons into the future, and had a look at how Luton Town are predicted to line up in the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the future starting XI, substitutes, and manager...
1. GK: Tom King
Now 29-years-old, he's worked his way up from League Two Newport County and into the Championship. He's a top stopper, with fine stats for jumping reach and positioning.