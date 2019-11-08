Here's how Luton Town's side will look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

For a bit of fun, we've simulated the game five seasons into the future, and had a look at how Luton Town are predicted to line up in the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the future starting XI, substitutes, and manager...

1. GK: Tom King Now 29-years-old, he's worked his way up from League Two Newport County and into the Championship. He's a top stopper, with fine stats for jumping reach and positioning.

2. RB: Jack Grimmer Worth a tasty 7.5m, he became an integral part of the Hatters' defence after joining on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers. He's a Scotland international to boot.

3. CB: Daragh Lenihan With an aggression stat of 18/20, he's not a defender you want to mess with. He's a (very scary) rock at the back for Luton, and cost them 1.9m from Blackburn.

4. CB: Sonny Bradley Five years on, Bradley is now the club captain, and their top earner too. He's been a key figure in keeping the side in the second tier for the long haul.

