Luton

Here's how Luton Town's side will look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

The wait is (almost) over: Football Manager - the enormously popular management game, notorious for its highly-addictive nature and ability to single-handedly destroy blossoming relationships - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM 2020 now available to play.

For a bit of fun, we've simulated the game five seasons into the future, and had a look at how Luton Town are predicted to line up in the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the future starting XI, substitutes, and manager...

Now 29-years-old, he's worked his way up from League Two Newport County and into the Championship. He's a top stopper, with fine stats for jumping reach and positioning.

1. GK: Tom King

Worth a tasty 7.5m, he became an integral part of the Hatters' defence after joining on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers. He's a Scotland international to boot.

2. RB: Jack Grimmer

With an aggression stat of 18/20, he's not a defender you want to mess with. He's a (very scary) rock at the back for Luton, and cost them 1.9m from Blackburn.

3. CB: Daragh Lenihan

Five years on, Bradley is now the club captain, and their top earner too. He's been a key figure in keeping the side in the second tier for the long haul.

4. CB: Sonny Bradley

