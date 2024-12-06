Here's 15 more must-see Luton Town pictures from 1959 to 1985

Comedian and director of Luton Town, Eric Morecambe, pictured on left shaking hands with heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner as manager Harry Haslam and musician Acker Bilk look on from the pitch at Kenilworth Road on 19th July 1973.placeholder image
Stephen Thirkill
Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
We’ve nipped into our archives once again to bring you more pictures Hatters pictures from over the years.

The pictures show players training ahead of the 1959 FA Cup final and some of the players who proudly wore the Luton shirt during the 1960s.

We also have a young Bruce Rioch and the team which beat Leeds in 1961.

From left to right, George Cummins, John Groves and Billy Bingham training with Wembley balls for the 1959 FA Cup final.

1. FA Cup final training

From left to right, George Cummins, John Groves and Billy Bingham training with Wembley balls for the 1959 FA Cup final. Photo: Getty Images

Defender Brendan McNally on the pitch before a match between Luton Town and Ipswich Town in Luton on November 5th, 1960.

2. Brendan McNally

Defender Brendan McNally on the pitch before a match between Luton Town and Ipswich Town in Luton on November 5th, 1960. Photo: Getty Images

Keeper Jim Standen ahead of Luton Town v Ipswich Town on November 5th, 1960.

3. Jim Standen

Keeper Jim Standen ahead of Luton Town v Ipswich Town on November 5th, 1960. Photo: Getty Images

The Luton Town players who beat Leeds United 3-2 on 4th November 1961.

4. Luton Town v Leeds - 1961

The Luton Town players who beat Leeds United 3-2 on 4th November 1961. Photo: Getty Images

