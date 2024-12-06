Here's 15 more must-see Luton Town pictures from 1959 to 1985

The pictures show players training ahead of the 1959 FA Cup final and some of the players who proudly wore the Luton shirt during the 1960s.
We also have a young Bruce Rioch and the team which beat Leeds in 1961.
1. FA Cup final training
From left to right, George Cummins, John Groves and Billy Bingham training with Wembley balls for the 1959 FA Cup final. Photo: Getty Images
2. Brendan McNally
Defender Brendan McNally on the pitch before a match between Luton Town and Ipswich Town in Luton on November 5th, 1960. Photo: Getty Images
3. Jim Standen
Keeper Jim Standen ahead of Luton Town v Ipswich Town on November 5th, 1960. Photo: Getty Images
4. Luton Town v Leeds - 1961
The Luton Town players who beat Leeds United 3-2 on 4th November 1961. Photo: Getty Images