Heron grabs a consolation as Luton U21s are no match for Club Brugge U21s
Luton U21s went down to a 5-1 defeat against Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge U21s during their friendly fixture on Saturday.
The Hatters had made the trip overseas thanks to the support of both Luton Town Supporters Trust and SolYD (Supporters of Luton Youth Development), as Town gave Jayden Luker a start after his impressive loan spell at National League side Woking this term. Aidan Francis-Clarke and Jake Burger were also both involved following the end of their time with St Albans City, young midfielder Dominic Dos Santos Martins, on the bench for the first team in the Premier League this term, also beginning.
The hosts were ahead on 21 minutes, doubling their lead shortly afterwards and adding a quickfire third before the half hour mark. Luton dug in valiantly to get through to half time without conceding again, making a double change on the hour mark with Isaiah Harvey and Archie Heron coming on for Tyrell Giwa and Josh Odell-Bature.
Brugge swiftly extended their advantage, only for the Hatters to hit back with four minutes left, good play by Burger seeing the midfielder cut the ball back across the six yard box for Heron to tap home. The hosts then went on to score a fifth late on to run out handsome victors.
Hatters U21s: Oliver Camis, Tyrell Giwa (Isaiah Harvey 60), Trialist, Claude Kayibanda, Josh Odell-Bature (Archie Heron 60), Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jake Burger, Dominic Martins, Sam Anderson, Jack Lorentzen-Jones (Marcus Warren 73), Jayden Luker. Sub not used: Henry Blackledge.
Tate Xavier-Jones was on target but Luton U18s lost their Merit League One fixture at Portsmouth U18s on Saturday. Hatters U18s: Lucas Thomas, Kyron Roberts-Edema, Benedict Benagr, Dylan Stitt, Charlie Emery, Trialist, Zacharias Ioannides, Charlie Trustram, Jamie Odegah, Shepherd, Tate Xavier-Jones. Subs: Harry Fox, Charlie Booth, Leon Routh, Hincapie-Alfonso, Matthew Takawira.