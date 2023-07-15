Luton’s Development squad were beaten 3-1 in their latest pre-season friendly at National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town this afternoon.

The first half saw the Hatters, who went with a youthful line-up that included Ben Tompkins, Axel Piesold, Jake Burger and Max Scott, make a strong start, as they should have gone ahead early on after good work from Tyrelle Newton saw a golden opportunity wasted from just a matter of yards.

Town’s keeper then beat away a fierce drive from ex-Northampton Town forward Joe Iaciofano, as Luton again went close, winning the ball back high up, Oli Lynch shooting into the side-netting.

Hatters were in action at Hemel Hempstead this afternoon

A fine double saw from Luton’s stopper kept the scores goalless, as he got down well to keep one effort out, up quickly to block the rebound, but with 27 minutes gone, Hemel led as when Town gave the ball away, the Tudors made them pay, former Wales international George Williams slotting into the corner.

They had a second 10 minutes later, when Williams turned provider, his free kick finished with aplomb by Iaciofano.

After the break, the Hatters did well to limit their experienced opponents to very little in terms of further chances and once they made their substitutes midway through, began to come get on top of the contest once more.

Adrian Forbes’ side pulled one back when Archie Heron was found in the box and he unleashed a terrific drive that gave former Luton keeper Craig King no chance, arrowing in off the underside of the bar.

He might have made it 2-2 but for the woodwork, while the Hatters had another shot headed off the line, before Tyrell Giwa looked to have won a stonewall penalty, only for the referee to wave his, and the appeals from an adamant Town bench, away.

Hemel themselves were prevented from adding a third when a strike from distance cannoned against the bar, but with a tropical storm engulfing Vauxhall Road in the closing stages, the hosts added a third when they scrambled home from a corner.