Herts Police confirm no arrests were made during Hatters' derby day clash with rivals Hornets

The Hatters fans in attendance at Vicarage Road on Sunday

Luton’s first trip to Watford with supporters present in over 16 years passed without any arrests being made according to Hertfordshire Police.

With Hatters fans travelling to Vicarage Road to renew acquaintances with their fierce rivals yesterday, police presence was high in the build-up and following the game, with the Hornets deciding to board up their Graham Taylor statue and parts of the ground, as a number of pubs remained shut as well.

Warnings were made prior to the match that any disorder or anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated, however the afternoon passed without any real issues, as a statement on the Watford official website said: “Hertfordshire Constabulary and Watford Football Club worked closely together to ensure today’s highly-anticipated fixture was a safe and enjoyable day out for people of all ages.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to all those who enjoyed Sunday’s match sensibly.

“There was a significant policing presence in the area throughout the day and, although there was some minor disorder among a handful of fans before and after the game, the event passed without major incident.