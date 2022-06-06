Hibs keeper Macey nearing Luton switch as clubs reportedly in negotiations over transfer fee

Matt Macey comes out to collect against Celtic this season

Luton Town’s attempts to sign Hibernian keeper Matt Macey are nearing a conclusion according to the Edinburgh News.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a return to Kenilworth Road over the weekend, with the Luton News’ sister paper north of the border now reporting the two clubs are negotiating over a transfer fee.

It was from Premier League giants Arsenal that Town signed Macey on loan back in January 2017 during boss Nathan Jones’ first spell in charge of the club.

He was brought in at the same time as Stuart Moore when Town lost Christian Walton, who was recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion, soon taking over from the Reading stopper after he struggled against Cheltenham and Grimsby.

Starting the 5-2 win over Yeovil in the Checkatrade Trophy, Macey played the next 13 games, keeping four clean sheets, making a stunning save in his last game against Blackpool to turn Kyle Vassell’s acrobatic close range volley on to the bar.

However, Macey then also had to return to his parent club due to a number of injuries at the Gunners, meaning Moore finished the season as Luton lost in the League Two play-off semi-final.

He went on to make two senior appearances for Arsenal the following year, then joining Plymouth on loan for the 2018-19 campaign, with five shut-outs in 38 games, including one against Luton during a goalless draw at Home Park.

Back at Arsenal, Macey featured in three more Checkatrade games for the U21s, moving to Hibernian in January 2021, with four clean sheets in nine matches, playing in the 1-0 Scottish Cup Final defeat to St Johnstone, where he made a terrific double save from a penalty.