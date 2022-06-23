Hibs praise Luton for the manner in which they conducted negotiations during Macey transfer

Matt Macey during his time with Hibernian last season

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell has praised Luton Town for the manner in which they conducted themselves during the negotiation process for goalkeeper Matt Macey.

The 27-year-old completed his move to Kenilworth Road yesterday afternoon for an undisclosed fee, with further add-ons and a sell-on clause included as well, as he returns for a second spell having been on loan at Luton in the 2016-17 campaign.

Macey headed to Easter Road from Arsenal in January 2021 and went on to make 56 appearances, keeping 18 clean sheets, saving a penalty in the Scottish FA Cup Final against St Johnstone in May 2021, a game Hibs went on to lose 1-0.

He was virtually ever-present last term, playing 44 times in total, as the Hatters made their move to bolster a goalkeeping department that was left light due to James Shea’s long-term knee injury.

Speaking to the Hibernian official website, Kensell said: “We’d like to thank Matt for his contribution and efforts during his time at the club.

"On and off the pitch, Matt was a model professional and we wish him all the best for the future.

"To grow Hibernian FC and to provide further transfer funds for our squad, player trading is vital, alongside increasing our club-controlled income.