High Court refuse Capital & Regional's claims for a Judicial Review over Luton Town's Newlands Park plans

Luton Council have confirmed this morning that Mall owners Capital & Regional have had their application for a Judicial Review into Luton Town's plans for a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park refused by the High Court.

The Hatters were given the green light back by the council back in March for the development, which is essential to help finance a new stadium at Power Court.

Capital & Regional applied for a JR in an attempt to get the decision overturned, but a statement on the Luton Council Facebook page said: "We are pleased to confirm that the claim made for Judicial Review by Capital and Regional over the Newlands Park decision was refused by the High Court on 19 December 2019.

"We welcome this news, having made it clear from the outset that we would vigorously defend the planning decision.

"We remain entirely confident that the decision making process contained no legal flaws.

"We’ve been advised that the claimant may now request the decision to be reconsidered at a hearing of the High Court, provided they serve the relevant forms within seven days of receiving the decision.

"Consequently, it is anticipated that the council will know if a hearing has been requested by the new year."

Luton Town wrote on their official Twitter page: "Thank you @lutoncouncil for the best wishes and for sharing the development that the challenge has failed, subject to appeal.

"What fantastic news for our town & the best way to kick-off Christmas!

"Let’s celebrate with an electric atmosphere at the Kenny this afternoon #COYH."

Meanwhile, Luton Council deputy leader Sian Timoney tweeted: "C&Rs application for a judicial review on Newlands Park has been refused by the judge.

"They have 7 days to appeal to the High Court but this is awesome news. Merry Christmas everybody."