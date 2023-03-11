Hatters top scorer Carlton Morris earned some extremely high praise from manager Rob Edwards following his winner against Swansea City last weekend.

The club record signing was in the right place to find the net from just a yard out after visiting keeper Andy Fisher couldn’t hold Alfie Doughty’s deflected cross for the only goal of the game at Kenilworth Road.

It was a 14th of the season for the former Barnsley and Norwich forward, who has been magnificent this season and is still not completely over the shoulder injury suffered when on the receiving end of a horrific challenge from Birmingham’s Marc Roberts recently.

Asked about the efforts of Town’s leading marksman, Edwards said: “I can’t speak highly enough of the man, he’s been brilliant.

"A number of them are playing through pain now and he’s gone out there again and scored the winner for us.

"He's such an important member of the team and the group and he’s a real leader.”

Team-mate Allan Campbell, who had made a return to the side following five games on the bench, echoed his manager’s thoughts, adding: “That’s what strikers are there for, to get that tap in.

Carlton Morris celebrates his match-winner against Swansea

"I’m sure he’ll be happy with that one, to tap it in the back of the net.

