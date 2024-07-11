Highly-rated teenage defender signs for Luton after turning down new Arsenal deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England youth international heads to Kenilworth Road

Luton have completed their second signing of the summer with highly-rated teenage defender Reuell Walters moving to Kenilworth Road following his departure from Premier League giants Arsenal.

The 19-year-old had spent time in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy until making the switch across north London in 2020, going on to sign professional terms with the Gunners in February 2022. It was at the Emirates that he made his U18 Premier League debut in the 2020-21 season, playing five times and gaining one assist.

The following year, he had eight U18 Premier League outings and 16 more in the Premier League 2, with two assists, while he also started the 3-0 FA Youth Cup third round defeat to Colchester United as well. Walters went on to have four run-outs in the U21s’ Football League Trophy campaign that season, including a 4-1 victory over Chelsea U21s.

Reuell Walters of Arsenal in action for Arsenal U21s during the Premier League 2 play-off match against Manchester United U21s - pic: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

In the 2022-23 campaign, Walters had another 14 matches in Premier League 2, also not missing a minute of the Gunners’ run to the FA Youth Cup final where they were beaten 5-1 by West Ham United. He had another three EFL Trophy matches as well, as last term, he made his UEFA Youth League debut, playing five times and finding the net in the 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Walters also had featured in 15 more Premier League 2 matches as Arsenal reached the play-offs, starting the 6-2 victory over Manchester United in the last 16, but wasn’t involved in the quarter-final loss to Chelsea. Two more EFL Trophy fixtures followed, as Gunners manager MIkel Arteta saw enough in the youngster to put him on the bench in the Premier League eight times, plus the Champions League group stage clash against PSV Eindhoven too. However, with first team chances limited at the Emirates, Walters decided to turn down the chance of a new deal in north London and move to Luton.

The youngster has featured internationally too, playing five times for the England U18s, with three outings for the U19s during their UEFA Euro U19 Championship qualifiers in 2023. Walters has also been capped by England U20s as well, starting the 3-1 U20 Elite League win against Czechia U20s in March this year.