Highly sought-after Luton keeper linked with Charlton Athletic move

Kaminski could make a quick return to the Championship

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is continuing to be linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road during the summer transfer window, with newly-promoted Championship outfit Charlton Athletic now reportedly in the running to prise him away from the Hatters.

The 32-year-old, who returned to the Brache when Town were back in for pre-season training last week, has already been linked with a host of clubs in the off season, including a return to his home country of Belgium, with Pro League duo Standard Liege and RSC Anderlecht rumoured to be interested, while Greek Super League outfit Aris Saloniki were also believed to be in the running.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers stopper, who has made 85 outings since arriving in Luton from Blackburn Rovers in August 2023, was a star in the club’s maiden Premier League campaign, as despite Town’s ultimate relegation, the Belgian international ended up winning the division’s Save of the Season award for a superb double stop against Crystal Palace and also earned a first full cap for his country too when coming on in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

Kaminski and his Town team-mates struggled badly last term though, conceding a disappointing 69 goals from 46 matches, which ultimately saw them finish inside the bottom three on goal difference after a final day 5-3 loss at West Bromwich Albion and suffer successive relegations ensuring they will now play in League One this season.

With Kaminski expected to move abroad, it could well be that he stays in England after all, with reports of a switch to the Valley to link up with former Luton team-mate Luke Berry and sign for ex-Hatters boss Nathan Jones, who led the Addicks to the Championship via the play-offs last season. A post on the EFL Zone official account said: “Charlton are set to sign Luton Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for a fee of around £1m. Bargain.”