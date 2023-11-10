Hillsborough disaster survivors thank Luton Town fans as donations pour in to fundraiser

It comes after reports of inappropriate chanting during the Liverpool game last week

Survivors of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster have thanked Luton Town fans who donated to a fundraiser after inappropriate chanting was heard at Kenilworth Road last week.

During the Hatters’ 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday (November 5), there were reports of chanting by home fans about the tragedy which killed 97 people.

Luton Town FC released a statement condemning the actions and vowed to investigate the incident.

Luton have released a statement about chanting heard during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

On a donation page raising money for therapy for people affected by the Hillsborough Disaster, Hatters fans expressed their support for the survivors, with more than £21,000 raised.

In the comments, one said: “Luton fan, sending love and thoughts to the families and friends of those affected." While another said: “I'm a Luton Town fan and I wanted to demonstrate my wholehearted support for a cause such as this. Clearly doing vital work to assist those who are often still experiencing significant trauma as a result of an avoidable tragedy.”

On X, the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance said: “We would like to say a big thank you to all the @LutonTown fans who have donated to our GoFundMe, helping to restore our faith.”

The club’s statement explained that anyone found to have been involved in the chanting “could face stadium bans and potential criminal prosecutions”. Anyone with information and video evidence is asked to email my[email protected] with the subject ‘Inappropriate Chanting’.

The Premier League also weighed in, saying: "Those found guilty of tragedy-related abuse face an automatic club ban and will be referred to the police.”

On Luton Town Supporters Trust’s podcast, co-host Kevin Harper said: "We must address the one negative on the evening. That is, of course, the chanting. With the eyes and the ears of the world on us, it was unfortunately heard coming from the Luton end.”