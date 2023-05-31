​Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu joked that he has ‘completed football’ after making history at Wembley with the Hatters on Saturday.

​Town’s play-off final victory over Coventry City on penalties, saw the club reach the Premier League for the first time, with Mpanzu becoming the first ever player to have gone from non-league to the top flight with the same club.

He first joined the club back in December 2013 on loan from West Ham United, making the move permanent a month later, with the weekend’s triumph sealing an unprecedented fourth promotion

Speaking about being a top flight player next term, he said: “I’m not, I’m done, I’m retiring, I’ve completed football, I’m done now.

“It’s crazy, man. It’s been a journey from non-league to the Premier League, who would’ve thought it?

"People have been saying they need to write a story about me but we’ll get there when we get there.

“We’ve enjoyed our time as a club and a community, so it means everything to me, I think I’ll retire in the summer. I’m done now.

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu celebrates with the trophy

“It’s crazy, you can’t describe it, all the emotions that come out of your body, out of one experience.

"I can’t really describe it, it’s just in the moment.

“We’ll party now and party all summer.

"It’s going to be an eventful time for the community in Luton.

"It’s been tough but it’s good for them to have this opportunity to be in the Premier League, I’m glad we gave it to them.”

On the game itself, Luton had taken the lead through Jordan Clark midway through the first half, Gustavo Hamer equalising for the Sky Blues during the second period.

Town substitute Joe Taylor thought he had won it in extra time only to see his goal ruled out for handball after a VAR check, one of three Town efforts chalked off on the day.

In the end it didn’t matter though, the Hatters holding their nerve to triumph 6-5 on penalties, as Mpanzu continued: “We had hella chances in the first half.

"Gabe (Osho) had one, Eli (Elijah Adebayo) had one, I had one and we should’ve scored, even Carlton (Morris) had one.

“It was a game of two halves and then we dominated extra-time.

"Overall, I think it was a dominant performance in certain parts of the game.

“We don’t like VAR but we’re going to have to get used to it. It’s tough but obviously we bounced back and everyone put their penalties (away).

"There were some good penalties there, I can’t lie. We’re glad we won it on penalties.”

Luton had to play the majority of the game without their influential captain Tom Lockyer after the Welsh international was taken to hospital following his on-field collapse in the early stages of the contest.

Mpanzu admitted it had been a shock to see their team-mate stretchered off, saying: “He’s been outstanding for us this season, so it’s one for him as well.

“It’s tough, especially in the final game of one of the most prestigious games in English football, for him to go down is tough to take.

“Burkey (Reece Burke) came on and did well, Pottsy (Dan Potts) came on and did well. It was a good team performance.

“It’s weird but health is wealth and his health and safety comes first, we’re glad he’s alright.”

The result means that Luton’s often derided Kenilworth Road ground will now receive global attention when hosting the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, to name just four sides, in the top flight next term.

Mpanzu can’t wait to use the stadium to their benefit though, saying: “It should be good.

"Everyone can come and see our away stand and our away end and see if they want to jump in a garden themselves, but it’s a good feeling.

“It’s funny, if it’s an advantage to us, we’ll take it.

"I think it’s going to have a lick of paint.

"It’s not looking too good now, but it’ll be a Premier League ground next year.

The ex-West Ham youngster was also in fine form at the club's promotion parade to St George’s Square on Monday, as tweeting afterwards, he said: “Our fans have been immense this season and yesterday was no different.