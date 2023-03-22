News you can trust since 1891
History-making Hatters keeper pulls off superb save as Tykes end Owls' 23-game unbeaten run

Isted produces stunning stop in 4-2 victory at Oakwell

By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT

Luton keeper Harry Isted made a stunning save as Barnsley ended Sheffield Wednesday’s 23-game unbeaten run in style with a 4-2 victory at Oakwell in League One on Tuesday night.

With the Tykes winning 2-1, it looked like the visitors were about to level the scores when Barry Bannan’s dangerous left wing cross met by Owls forward Michael Smith.

Directing his header back across goal, the striker was almost off celebrating, only for Isted to produce an absolutely magnificent stop, throwing himself to his right to palm the header away.

With 18,377 in attendance, Michael Duff’s side had moved 2-0 in front after 20 minutes with goals from Devante Cole and James Norwood.

Gregory pulled one back on the half hour, before Isted performed his heroics, while after the break he was beaten by Gregory once more from close range with 15 to go.

However, home substitute Watters then made it 3-2 on 83 minutes, before Kitching raced away to slam home in the final moments as the hosts extended their own unbeaten run to 12 games and climbed up to fourth in the table.

Isted has been in terrific form since his move to Barnsley back in January, breaking into the team due to Brad Collins’ injury.

Hatters keeper Harry Isted in action for Barnsley
He made history at the weekend, when his clean sheet during the 1-0 victory at Wycombe meant he was the quickest Tykes keeper in history to five shut-outs from making his debut, achieving the feat on just his eighth appearance.

