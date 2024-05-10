History-making Mpanzu honoured to have the Luton Town Signing of the Season award named after him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trophy renamed following milestone achievement

Long-serving and hugely popular midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was left almost lost for words after finding out he has had an award named after him by the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust this week.

The 30-year-old completed his 400th game for the club recently, becoming only the 11th player in Town’s lengthy history to reach such a milestone and has made his own personal history this year by being the only man to go from non-league to Premier League with the same team. To recognise such an achievement, he received a special signed shirt at the end of season presentation evening on Tuesday night, while it was also announced the best player to join Town in future campaigns will receive the Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu Signing of the Season trophy.

It was won by team-mate Ross Barkley on this occasion, as speaking about the honour, Mpanzu said: “It’s a surprise, I didn’t expect any of it. For you to have an award named after me it’s fantastic and hopefully a lot of good signings can take that. I appreciate it as not everyone has fans all the time behind you. Ever since I’ve joined here from West Ham and now in the Premier League you really see how well they support us, it’s been great.”

Hatters midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu - pic: Liam Smith

Hatters boss Rob Edwards, who is the fifth manager that Mpanzu has worked under since joining when snapped up John Still, with Nathan Jones (twice), Mick Harford and Graeme Jones the other three, was thrilled to see the former Hammers youngster recognised in such a way. He said: “He is Luton Town and he's a huge reason why we're here now.

"I’m really pleased he got the recognition for what he's done and for his service to the club. He’s a special human being, a special player, someone who gives everything every single day, a massive part of the environment as well. He’s a brilliant person, I love him to bits and I’m really pleased for him. It’s important to have people like Pelly, he’s the fabric of the club.

"Four hundred games, that’s special and we should celebrate that. I’m really pleased that you’ve done that tonight because he’s really important to us and even if he doesn’t get on the pitch, which he hasn’t in the last few games, he’s still incredibly important. He always gives 100 percent in training, even if we’ve lost a game he’s the same on Monday morning when we come in.

"He gives us the same banter, he takes the mick out of people, he’s lively, he drives us, drives the sessions. You need that joviality but he knows when it’s work time as well. He’s just an incredible person, a massive reason why we’re here right now in the Premier League.”

Edwards isn’t the first to speak publicly about Mpanzu’s role both on and off the pitch at Kenilworth Road, as asked just why he takes it upon himself to boost morale in his own unique way, the midfielder said: “For me it’s about vibes and that’s what I try to bring to every manager that’s had me. For me to contribute in any way I can even if it’s not playing then you’ve got to cheer someone up, or just trying to be the life of the club is what I’ve managed to do and hopefully I can continue that.”

Since Mpanzu signed, the Hatters have been on an almost permanent upward spiral, winning the Conference title just six months after he arrived, and then going through League Two, League One and the Championship via the play-offs last May. It was the final promotion that really stuck out for the ex-West Ham player though, as he said: “The main one is the Championship final. Words can’t describe the feeling that we all had and there’s moments where you just think ‘we’ve actually done it’ and we did.

"To celebrate with your friends, family and the staff, everyone who’s contributed even if they’re not here this season, it was a magical moment. Making your Premier League debut was good, but the Championship final was where it made you feel like you’ve achieved something with the club and personally as well.

"You dream about it, you think it’s possible but it’s a long shot, especially with one club, but now going through it it’s been a rollercoaster of a ride. It started at Staines and here we are playing the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City.”

Luton now have two matches to try and make sure they remain a top flight club next term, as they visit West Ham United tomorrow, knowing a defeat would realistically send them down such is fourth bottom Nottingham Forest’s superior goal difference. However, any kind of positive result could send the relegation battle into the final game, as long as the Reds don’t beat Chelsea in the evening kick-off.