Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and MOTD pundit Alan Shearer congratulate Luton on reaching Premier League

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer have both congratulated Luton Town following their amazing promotion to the Premier League yesterday.

The Deadpool star, who owns Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, has his own success story this term, with the Red Dragons winning the National League title to earn a place in the Football League once more.

Following the Hatters nerve-jangling 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City at Wembley though, he tweeted: “Congrats @lutontown.”

Meanwhile, Shearer, who scored 30 goals in 63 matches for England, also winning the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1995 and playing for Newcastle United, tweeted: “Congratulations @LutonTown.

"What an incredible story.”

Finally, former Luton player Elliot Lee, who netted 30 times in 124 appearances between 2017-22, who was part of the Wrexham title-winning season this term, added: “So happy for every one @LutonTown!

“When you get good people together who want to work hard for each other in an enjoyable environment, special things can happen!

Luton celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League

"Luton in the Prem and Wrexham back in the EFL!

