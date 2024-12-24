Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hatters have lost seven in a row on the road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Tom Holmes insists that Luton need to pick up just one result to lift the curse that is following the Hatters on their travels this season.

​Town have now lost their last seven matches on the road in the Championship, conceding 22 goals in that time, while putting just six in the opposition’s net. Having been in good form at home, with one loss in 10 now after beating Derby County 2-1 in stoppage time on Friday night, the difference in results outside of Bedfordshire have been a real head-scratcher, leaving manager Rob Edwards exasperated at times when trying to fathom just why it is happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes, who has now started three of those away matches, will be hoping to remain part of the team that goes to Bristol City on Boxing Day and then Swansea City just three days later, as on how Luton can somehow change their fortunes, he said: “There’s a little bit of it’s become almost a thing now, people are talking about it which doesn’t help I don’t think. But with things like that all it takes is one good result I find and that voodoo is lifted, so it’s not far away. We have a real formula at home and it’s just working out our identity away from home, it’s not quite happened yet, I’m sure it will.

Hatters defender Tom Holmes - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"I think the belief needs to come from within the team, it’s just one good result more than anything. We’ve had a couple of spells of performances in away games, so now it’s just getting that result. Whether it’s a nil-nil or a scrappy one-nil like a Millwall-esque win, I think that will lift that negative feeling towards away games. We’ve spoken about that, it’s like we concede one, then pulling together to not make it two or three as then the game gets away from you. Spirits are high, we have a real formula at home and it’s just working out our identity away from home, it’s not quite happened yet, I’m sure it will.”

Following on from the lengthy journey to Wales, Luton are back in Bedfordshire momentarily, hosting Norwich City on New Year’s Day, then travelling to London to play QPR on Monday, January 6. While some might think it is too much football, Holmes is instead relishing the hectic nature of the Christmas schedule as he looks to rack up even more minutes on the pitch.

Discussing the congested fixture list, the defender continued: “There’s good games, a lot of games. Unfortunately we have a few injuries at the moment, but it means there’s opportunities for everyone. The whole squad’s ready and I’m 24 now, I’m getting used to how Christmas is for the pro’s, I really look forward to it. I didn’t play much earlier at the start of the season, so for me personally it’s a massive opportunity for me to get a good run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s injuries as there always are and there’s opportunities there, but for me it’s time to work really. I’m just trying to build that identity and show what I can bring. Up until now I've been building on performances and I just want to keep that going, keep a good rhythm. There’s a lot of chances in December for me to do that.”

Although Holmes knows it hasn’t been ideal playing with a number of different partners during his short stint in Bedfordshire, lining up in a new-look defence alongside Mark McGuinness and Mads Andersen at Kenilworth Road against Derby, and on both the left and right side of the back three, he believes the unity that is fostered within the club has meant it hasn’t been too much of an issue, adding: “I think in an ideal world you do have consistency, everyone knows that in football.

"But what I would say here is there’s a real identity it feels, especially for the home games. Everyone’s got an idea of what they need to do and what they need to bring within the system, so that makes the transition slightly easier. I’m very aware of what I need to be doing and what they want from me. It doesn’t really change if it’s on the right or left, I like playing both, for me I don’t find that much difference doing both.”