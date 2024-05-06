Holmes returns to train with Luton after bringing his lengthy Reading career to an end

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Luton defender Tom Holmes will spend the last few weeks of the season training with his new team-mates at Kenilworth Road to get an early taster of just how big the step up is from League One to his new surroundings.

The 24-year-old brought the curtain down on his 16-year career with the Royals last month, having come up through the ranks with the Berkshire club, as he made the final of his 133 appearances for the club when coming off the bench during the 3-2 victory over Blackpool, his first game in three months due to a back injury.

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Given a terrific ovation by the Reading fans who were hailing a player that joined Town in January, but was then loaned back to complete the campaign at the Madejski Stadium, where he was restricted to just a further four outings, when speaking to the Reading Chronicle, Holmes said: “It’s a new challenge and I’m straight in with them to see the level. I will get ready, have a couple of weeks with them and in the off-season get ready to hit the ground running."

Tom Holmes has started training with his Luton team-mates - pic: Luton Town FC

Although eager to be a hit at Kenilworth Road whether Town are in the Premier League or Championship next term, the boyhood Royals supporter also admitted he could well end up back at his now former team at some stage in his future, adding: “I’ll always be a Reading fan - it’s all I know. They will forever be in my heart and I can’t rule out coming back at some point, preferably on the pitch.