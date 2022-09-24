Horvath an unused sub as USA lose to Japan in international friendly

Town keeper Ethan Horvath

Luton on-loan goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was an unused substitute as the USA fell to a 2-0 defeat against Japan on Friday afternoon.

The 27-year-old was named on the bench for the match at the Düsseldorf Arena in Germany, one of the final warm-ups ahead of the World Cup to be played later this year.

USA had the first chance after eight minutes when Sergiño Dest beat his man to cross for Jesus Ferreira to head over the bar.

Horvath’s competitor for the number one jersey, Matt Turner was called into action on 13 minutes, Hidemasa Morita finding Daichi Kamada, whose effort was well saved by the keeper.

The duo combined again for the opening goal on 24 minutes, with Morita setting up Kamada’s to curl into the net, VAR confirming he had remained onside.

After the break, Turner impressed again, denying Junya Ito and Kamada, also tipping Ritsu Doan’s first-time shot behind for a corner.

Brenden Aaronson went close to an equaliser, before Japan added a second with two minutes remaining, Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma beating Turner with a measured finish.