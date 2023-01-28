Town keeper Ethan Horvath during the third round clash against Wigan Athletic

Luton keeper Ethan Horvath has vowed his side will be taking their FA Cup fourth round tie with League Two Grimsby Town incredibly seriously this afternooon. ​

The Hatters go up against a Mariners team who are sitting 16th in the fourth tier after three wins and four defeats from their last seven matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Hurst’s team will be without forward John McAtee​, who is on loan from Kenilworth Road for the season, but with a place in the next stage up for grabs, plus a potential money-spinning tie against a Premier League side, Horvath said: “I would say for sure, we should take that game very seriously.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to move on to the next round and then maybe you get paired with one of the Premier League teams.

"That’s the ultimate goal, you get to showcase yourself against the big boys.”

Growing up in America, Horvath hadn’t seen too much of the competition as a youngster, although did remember a certain tie involving his parent club back in 2018, saying: “When you get to the later stages of the competition (it is on TV), not so much the early rounds, but once you get to the quarter-finals.

"I remember a long time ago, watching Nottingham Forest knock out Arsenal in the FA Cup.

"I don’t know how long ago that was, so it just depends on what round is on, or what team they want to show off in the US.”

Although he is yet to complete two years in England, Horvarth has managed to experience a quarter-final in the competition, when keeping goal for the Reds as they were edged out 1-0 by eventual winners Liverpool courtesy of a late Diego Jota winner last season.

He added: “It was one to remember.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The atmosphere that the City Ground brings and especially when you add on the Liverpool fans on top of that.