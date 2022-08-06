Horvath will get the chance to nail down number one spot as Jones confirms USA international was signed from Nottingham Forest to start

Town keeper Ethan Horvath rolls the ball out during his debut against Birmingham City

USA international Ethan Horvath will get his chance to nail down the number one position at Kenilworth Road following his opening day clean sheet against Birmingham City, according to Town boss Nathan Jones.

The 27-year-old, on loan from Premier League Nottingham Forest, gave a solid account in shutting the Blues out on Saturday, making a few routine saves from attacker Przemysław Płacheta, but more importantly, coming off his line confidently to display some impressive handling.

With Matt Macey also signed in the summer, joining from Hibernian, and Harry Isted continuing to show what he is capable of for the Development side, who beat Reading 2-0 on Tuesday, then Town’s goalkeeping department is looking far more dependable than last season when they were forced to use six different players between the posts.

On going with Horvath, Jones said: “We’ve got real good competition.

“Harry Isted was outstanding in the development game, Matt Macey has proven he’s excellent, so we’ve got three that can play.

“There’s no number one, two or three, it’s not that, there’s real competition.

“At the minute, we’ve gone with Ethan because we brought him in to start and we know that.

“You don’t sign a keeper from a Premier League club to sit on your bench, with the greatest of respect.

“I’m not saying it’s his to lose, but we brought him in to start and we go from there.

“It’s in a really healthy position now, our goalkeeping department and we like that because we are evolving as a Championship football club.

"We are getting stronger and that department needed strengthening and we’ve done that now.