How long it will take Luton Town fans to get to each Championship ground next season - and how many miles they'll travel
There's some mammoth away days for Luton Town fans this season - Luton Today calculated how long it'll take to get to each ground and how many miles supporters will have to travel.
1. Barnsley - Oakwell Stadium
5 hours 8 mins there & back (287 mile round trip)
2. Birmingham CIty - St Andrews
3 hours 30 mins there & back (172.4 mile round trip)
3. Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park
6 hours 30 mins there & back (385 mile round trip)
4. Brentford - Griffin Park
1 hours 98 mins there & back (71.4 mile round trip)
