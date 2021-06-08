How Luton Town and Derby County fared in the shock alternative Championship final table
The 2020/21 Championship campaign was another classic roller-coaster ride, with the 24-team league consolidating its reputation as one of football's most unpredictable competitions.
While fans were out of the stadiums for the season amid on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the quality of play was still top-notch, and supporters stuck at home were treated to a feast of football over the course of the campaign, with twists and turns right up until the final day of the season.
With England gearing up for Euro 2020, we thought it would be a bit of fun to see how every Championship side would have got on if every goal scored by one of their English players was disallowed last season.
This is where Luton Town would have finished in the 2020/21 Championship final table, if all goals from English players were struck from the records: