How Luton Town, Coventry City and Bournemouth fare in the shock Championship alternative table

Luton Town are currently 16 games into their Championship campaign and sit in 6th place.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 1:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:32 pm
Nathan Jones, Manager of Luton Town looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Luton Town at Bet365 Stadium on February 20, 2021 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

For a bit of fun, we've taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the Championship table would currently look if only goals from non-English players had counted this season and the standings look very different for the Hatters.

Here's a look at how Luton Town, their Championship rivals and the rest of the second tier fare in the alternative table.

Position difference: +1. W: 11. D: 3. L: 1. Goals for/against: 30/6. Points: 36.
Position difference: -1. W: 7. D: 8. L: 0. Goals for/against: 12/3. Points: 29.
Position difference: +8. W: 8. D: 5. L: 2. Goals for/against: 17/10. Points: 29.
Position difference: +5. W: 7. D: 7. L: 1. Goals for/against: 15/5. Points: 28.
Position difference: +5. W: 7. D: 6. L: 3. Goals for/against: 12/8. Points: 27.
Position difference: +13. W: 6. D: 7. L: 2. Goals for/against: 12/7. Points: 25.
Position difference: +6. W: 5. D: 8. L: 3. Goals for/against: 9/8. Points: 23.
Position difference: +6. W: 5. D: 7. L: 4. Goals for/against: 9/6. Points: 22.
Position difference: +7. W: 6. D: 4. L: 6. Goals for/against: 15/14. Points: 22.
Position difference: -6. W: 5. D: 6. L: 5. Goals for/against11/9. Points: 21.
Position difference: -3. W: 4. D:9. L:2. Goals for/against: 6/4. Points: 21.
Position difference: +6. W: 4. D: 7. L: 5. Goals for/against: 13/4. Points: 19.
Position difference: -10. W: 4. D: 7. L: 4. Goals for/against: 9/10. Points: 19.
Position difference: +1. W: 4. D: 6. L: 6. Goals for/against: 10/10. Points: 18.
Position difference: +9. W: 3. D: 9. L: 3. Goals for/against: 6/8. Points: 18.
Position difference: -9. W: 3. D: 8. L: 4. Goals for/against: 5/8. Points: 17.
Position difference: -12. W: 3. D: 8. L: 5. Goals for/against: 4/8. Points: 17.
Position difference: -6. W: 2. D: 10. L: 2. Goals for/against: 8/10. Points: 16.
Position difference: -2. W: 4. D: 4. L: 8. Goals for/against: 7/12. Points: 16.
Position difference: -14. W: 2. D: 9. L: 5. Goals for/against: 4/10. Points: 15.
Position difference: -1. W: 3. D: 5. L: 8. Goals for/against: 7/18. Points: 14.
Position difference: +1. W: 1. D: 6. L: 8. Goals for/against: 4/14. Points: 9.
Position difference: -2. W: 2. D: 2. L: 11. Goals for/against: 4/14. Points: 8.
Position difference: -2. W: 0. D: 7. L: 8. Goals for/against: 2/12. Points: 7.
BournemouthLeague OneCoventry City