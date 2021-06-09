How Luton Town's bold new-look £50m side could look next season - according to Football Manager

The Hatters are expecting to see a fair few comings and goings over the next couple of months, and are already being linked with a host of top quality talent ahead of the transfer window opening later this week.

For a bit of fun, we've fired up the latest edition of Football Manager, and simulated the game to the first day of next season to see how Peterborough United line up with their predicted new signings.

This is how the starting XI and substitutes Luton Town have been predicted to pick in a home clash at Kenilworth Road against Middlesbrough.

GK: Lee Grant Russian side FC Rostov swooped in to snap up Simon Sluga two days before the deadline, leaving Luton to scramble for a last minute replacement. The Hatters snapped up veteran Grant from Man Utd on deadline day.

RB: James Bree The ex-Aston Villa man starts at right-back, after a fine pre-season with the Hatters that saw him named man of the match in wins against FC Groningen and Wiener Sport Club.

CB: Sonny Bradley Fresh off the back of signing a new deal, the skipper keeps his starting spot in defence. FM gives him top notch attribute ratings for jumping reach, bravery, teamwork and heading - pretty ideal for a centre-back, really!

CB: Tom Lockyer The £6m-rated Wales international is paired alongside Bradley in a solid defensive partnership. In real life, he's off to Euro 2020 with his country, and could feature in their opening game against Switzerland on Saturday.