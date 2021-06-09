How Luton Town's bold new-look £50m side could look next season - according to Football Manager
Luton Town will look to bring in further quality players this summer, as they look to continue establishing themselves as a Championship side in the relentlessly competitive second tier.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 12:50 pm
The Hatters are expecting to see a fair few comings and goings over the next couple of months, and are already being linked with a host of top quality talent ahead of the transfer window opening later this week.
For a bit of fun, we've fired up the latest edition of Football Manager, and simulated the game to the first day of next season to see how Peterborough United line up with their predicted new signings.
This is how the starting XI and substitutes Luton Town have been predicted to pick in a home clash at Kenilworth Road against Middlesbrough.
Page 1 of 5