Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.

It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

It is an area that the Hatters perhaps need to tighten up on having received three straight red cards this season and 57 bookings.

Around the league there has been 1,438 yellow cards, 17 double bookings and 31 straight red cards.

Just five sides are yet to have a man sent off, while Blackpool have had a whopping NINE men red carded this season.

So how does Luton’s’ discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this Championship fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Luton Town news, here.

1 . West Bromwich Albion - 50pts Y: 47 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2 . Queens Park Rangers - 55pts Y: 55 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3 . Millwall - 55pts Y: 55 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4 . Stoke City - 57pts Y: 57 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales