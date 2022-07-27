The new Championship season finally gets underway this weekend.

The opening weekend of the Football League campaign is a special moment for fans all across the country.

With a summer of recruitment behind them and the points columns reset, it’s a time for optimism, hope, and fresh opportunities.

The last thing anybody wants, therefore, is to suffer defeat in their curtain-raiser.

A bad start can set the tone for the rest of the campaign, and clubs from up and down the English footballing pyramid know that it’s important to get points on the board as early as possible - whatever their broader aims for the coming season.

With that in mind, Bonus Code Bets have crunched the numbers to see how Luton Town have fared in their past 10 opening day fixtures, and how their record compares to the rest of the Championship.

Check out the table, from 24th to first, below...

1. 24th: Stoke City W: 1. D: 3. L: 6. GD: -6. Pts: 6. Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Huddersfield Town W: 2. D: 1. L: 7. GD: -9. Pts: 7. Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Blackburn Rovers W: 1. D: 4. L: 5. GD: -6. Pts: 7. Photo Sales

4. 21st: Middlesbrough W: 1. D: 5. L: 4. GD: -2. Pts: 8. Photo Sales